SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins remains disqualified from seeking re-election.
That's after the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal on Monday sided with a trial court judge in finding Perkins did not meet qualifications for the office because of incorrection information on his candidacy form.
A three-judge panel heard Perkins' appeal Friday and ruled shortly before 11:30 a.m. this morning. They were unanimous in their decision.
Perkins is expected to appeal the decision to the Louisiana Supreme Court, which has the option of hearing the case.
Perkins said his mistake on his candidacy papers should not rule him out for another election bid.
Caddo Parish District Court Judge Brady O'Callaghan ruled on Tuesday that Perkins' false information regarding his voting address on his candidacy paperwork disqualifies him. State law says if voters claim a homestead exemption, they must register with that address.
Perkins signed the papers saying he was still registered to vote at the address of his mother's home in southeast Shreveport, and not his downtown condo where he actually lives and takes a homestead exemption. Perkins lived at his mother's home when he initially returned to Shreveport and ran for mayor in 2018. He changed his voter registration to his condo on Marshall Street the day after the lawsuit challenging his candidacy was filed.
"It is undisputed that, at the time Mr. Perkins filed his Notice of Candidacy, he was registered to vote in one precinct, while claiming his homestead exemption in another. Despite Mr. Perkins’ assertions, the error cannot be trivialized as a mere 'oversight' or 'legally insignificant' because Mr. Perkins is not the average layperson. He is a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point and Harvard University School of Law. Mr. Perkins testified that he and his campaign team reviewed the Notice of Candidacy, and he conferred with his personal attorney prior to submitting it," wrote 2nd Circuit Judge Shonda Stone in the ruling.
Stone continued: "Further, the form was signed under oath, and Mr. Perkins attested that the information contained therein was correct. It is indeed telling that Mr. Perkins did not immediately correct his error. He did not change his voter registration to conform with the statutory requirements until July 30, 2022, the day after the challenger filed the petition objecting to Mr. Perkins’ candidacy and after qualifying for the mayoral race had ended. Additionally, Mr. Perkins’ testimony that the inaccurate attestation on the Notice of Candidacy was attributable to the presence of 'multiple news cameras,' seems disingenuous because he invited the presence of the media, and he is a combat veteran."
Stone also noted Perkins has a pattern of using the Stratmore Circle address in his runs for political office. He used it in 2020 when he qualified and ran for U.S. Senate.