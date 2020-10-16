HOMER, La. — A 13-year-old girl injured during a two-vehicle crash in Claiborne Parish Oct. 8 has died, Louisiana State Police said Friday.
She is the second person to die as a result of the crash.
The teen was a passenger in one of the vehicles involved in a head-on collision on state Highway 2, just east of state Highway 9 in Homer. She sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of the wreck, according to authorities.
State police will not release the name of the teen, but the school district did.
Claiborne Parish School District Superintendent William Kennedy said the girl was an eighth grade student Summerfield School.
“The Claiborne Parish School District family suffered a tragic loss, Thursday, October 15th, when Summerfield High School student, Kamri Warren, passed away after a tragic car accident last week. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Warren family. Kamri will be greatly missed by the Summerfield High School family and the entire Claiborne Parish community,” the school district said in a statement Friday.
Jerry Bursey, 57, of Homer, died in a separate vehicle in the same crash.
Last week, state police said the preliminary investigation indicated Bursey's pickup was traveling westbound on Highway 2 when he attempted to pass a vehicle in a passing zone. Troopers said Bursey didn't see an eastbound BMW and hit it head-on. Warren was a passenger in the car.
State police said the drivers of both vehicles were properly restrained.
The driver of the car suffered moderate injuries and was taken to a local hospital.