RUSTON, La. – Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced a $3,500,000 grant from the Department of Commerce to support disaster resilient infrastructure improvements needed to promote technology-based economic development in Ruston, La.
“Louisianians are some of the toughest people in the country, and this $3.5 million will support vital infrastructure improvements to help Ruston’s businesses work through severe storms. This investment and last year’s transportation award shows that our federal partners are committed to the city’s tech-based economic development. I’m grateful for the EDA’s leadership in supporting new opportunities that will benefit the people of Ruston for many years to come,” said Kennedy.
Authorized by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, this funding is projected to create 350 jobs and produce $25 million in private investment.