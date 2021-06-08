BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A $3.9 billion financing formula to pay for K-12 public schools and give those schools' workers a pay raise in the upcoming year received final legislative passage Tuesday with a unanimous vote from the House.
$3.9B Louisiana school funding formula with raises approved
