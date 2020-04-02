BATON ROUGE, La. – Three new COVID-19 deaths in Northwest Louisiana were reported Thursday by the state health department.
The deaths were in Bossier, Webster and Claiborne parishes, bringing to two the number of deaths in each of those parishes.
DeSoto and Bienville parishes have one each. No deaths have been reported in Lincoln, Natchitoches, Sabine and Red River parishes.
Caddo Parish is still leading with the total number of deaths with 12, which is according to the coroner’s office. The state website still lists 10 in Caddo.
Here are highlights from the state website on number of cases, deaths, state tests and commercial tests:
- Caddo: 336 cases, 10 deaths, 123 state tests, 9,397 commercial tests
- Bossier: 87 cases, 2 deaths, 28 state tests, 1,297 commercial tests
- DeSoto: 42 cases, 1 death, 7 state tests, 45 commercial tests
- Webster: 19 cases, 2 deaths, 8 state tests, 367 commercial tests
- Lincoln: 13 cases, no deaths, 12 state tests, 166 commercial tests
- Claiborne: 11 cases, 2 deaths, 5 state tests, 27 commercial tests
- Bienville: 8 cases, 1 death, 3 state tests, 11 commercial tests
- Natchitoches: 4 cases, no deaths, 11 state tests, 112 commercial tests
- Sabine: 4 cases, no deaths, 3 state tests, 40 commercial tests
- Red River: 1 case, no deaths, 23 state tests, 27 commercial tests.
Gov. John Bel Edwards warned Thursday the increase in COVID-19 cases – which reached 9,150 cases; up 2,726 from Wednesday – is the result of results coming from mostly commercial labs. More than 95 percent of the positive results are from those.
“While extremely upsetting, this increase in COVID-19 cases appears to be less a sign of new exponential growth and more a sign of a logjam from commercial labs,” Edwards said in a news release. “I am pleased to see a ramp up in testing across the state. We need this energy and commitment to continue. It’s important to understand that what’s happening in Louisiana with the increased testing is also happening around the country. That said, as more and more commercial labs come online our different data systems must learn to talk to one another.
“If there is a place to draw hope here it is that these new data reveal our COVID-19 related hospitalization and death rates, while still concerningly high, are trending more in line with the national average,” Dr. Alex Billioux, assistant secretary of the Office of Public Health, said in a news release from the governor's office.