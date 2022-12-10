Louisiana State Capitol

Voters across the state approved three proposed amendments to the Louisiana State Constitution.

The proposed amendments pertain to the voting rights of non-U.S. citizens and the selection processes for members of the State Civil Service and State Police commissions.

LA Amend 1- US Citizenship to Vote   3505 of 3937 Precincts Reporting
Yes290,45575%W
No97,45425% 
LA Amend 2- State Civil Service Confirmation   3505 of 3937 Precincts Reporting
Yes273,31171%W
No110,49729% 
LA Amend 3- State Police Comm Confirmation   3505 of 3937 Precincts Reporting
Yes277,00472%W
No106,51028%

