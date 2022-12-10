Voters across the state approved three proposed amendments to the Louisiana State Constitution.
The proposed amendments pertain to the voting rights of non-U.S. citizens and the selection processes for members of the State Civil Service and State Police commissions.
LA Amend 1- US Citizenship to Vote 3505 of 3937 Precincts Reporting
|Yes
|290,455
|75%
|W
|No
|97,454
|25%
LA Amend 2- State Civil Service Confirmation 3505 of 3937 Precincts Reporting
|Yes
|273,311
|71%
|W
|No
|110,497
|29%
LA Amend 3- State Police Comm Confirmation 3505 of 3937 Precincts Reporting
|Yes
|277,004
|72%
|W
|No
|106,510
|28%