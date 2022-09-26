Three ArkLaTex water districts issued boil advisories Monday.
The Town of Coushatta Water system has experienced service interruptions with their water supply system due to on-going construction of the new water system which caused low pressure below 20 PSI.
Due to a line break on Texas Highway 49 in Marion County, the EMC Water Supply Corporation has notified all customers to boil their water prior to consumption for washing hands, face, brushing teeth and drinking.
The Texarkana Water Utilities has issued a precautionary boil advisory for the Mandeville community in Miller County.
The order was issued because of the possibility that contaminated water may have enter the distribution system because of a loss of water pressure due to a water main break on Mandeville Road.
All water for consumption must be boiled for one minute prior to use.