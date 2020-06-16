SHREVEPORT, La. -- Investigators with the Shreveport Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit have arrested three people and are on the lookout for fourth in connection with the late May shooting of two juveniles in west Shreveport.
In custody are:
- 18-year-old Damarrea Taylor – one count each of criminal conspiracy to commit armed robbery, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a Schedule I CDS, possession of a firearm with CDS, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, obstruction and resisting and three counts of felon in possession of a firearm
- 26-year-old Kiara Cruse – one count count of possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I CDS.
- 26-year-old Ricky Sanders - one count of criminal conspiracy to commit armed robbery.
The three are held without bond.
A warrant has been issued for 18-Year-Old Brandon Robertson Jr. of the 3400 block of Frederick Street criminal conspiracy to commit armed robbery in connection to the incident. He has no bond set.
The shooting happened after 9 p.m. May 31 in the 5900 block of Tulsa Avenue. Officers found a 17-year-old juvenile with what was described as a life-threatening gunshot injury to the upper body and an 11-year-old juvenile with what was described as a non-life threatening gunshot injuries inside of a dark colored sedan. Both were taken to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport for treatment.
The 17-year-old remains hospitalized, police said.
Detectives said the two juveniles went to the home to rob a female of her narcotics. The female, later identified Cruze, and three men -- Brandon Robertson, Sanders and Taylor -- were in the front yard.
The three were also planning to rob the juveniles, police said. When the juveniles arrived, shots were fired. Only the two occupants of the vehicle were injured.
In the weeks that followed detectives searched a home on South Kirkwood Drive in west Shreveport in search of the suspects but none were home. However, that's where agents seized over $550,000 in illegal narcotics.
Among the items seized were 177 grams of methamphetamine, 16,117 grams of marijuana, 10 grams of crack cocaine, 74 grams of powder cocaine, 4,540 grams of Synthetic Marijuana, and 2,951 grams of THC Edibles. At the time of the seizure, Shreveport police said the investigation was ongoing and no arrests had been made.
SPD asks those with information on Robertson’s whereabouts to call detectives at 318-673-6955 or Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, Lockemup.org, or via their app, P3Tips.