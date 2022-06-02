BOSSIER CITY, La. - Three people were taken into custody following a high speed chase in Bossier City Thursday night.
Bossier City Police said the pursuit began on Sligo Road because the suspects were wanted for carjacking. Two male suspects ran away on foot after crashing their car on Barksdale and Sunflower streets.
A female suspect was arrested at the scene of the crash. Bossier City Police said they located the two male suspects after utilizing drone devices. The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office took each individual into custody.