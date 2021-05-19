BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Three arrests have been made in connection with a drug-related fatal shooting of a woman on the interstate last year and the attempted homicide of a young girl at a Bossier City home.
Bossier City police detectives arrested 31-year-old Roger Demar Hicks for first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. Hicks had his first court appearance Wednesday morning in Bossier District Court.
Hicks is accused in the shooting death of 29-year-old Sheniquel Sade O'Neal on Jan. 17, 2020. She was shot in her vehicle that crashed on Interstate 220 near Airline Drive, BCPD spokesman Traci Ponder said in a news release.
Less than two weeks later, on Jan. 30, 2020, a young girl sustained a gunshot wound to the leg after shots were fired into a home in the 5000 block of Honeysuckle Lane in Golden Meadows.
Detectives developed Hicks as a suspect in the shooting on Honeysuckle Lane and arrested him in February on three counts of attempted first-degree murder in late February of this year. The three counts are for the three people who were inside the home when the shots were fired, Ponder said.
Detectives also arrested Aaron Simmons for first-degree murder and Tamara Green for accessory after the fact and failure to report certain felonies for their involvement in the murder.
Both crimes are suspected to be the result of an ongoing feud involving illegal drugs, Ponder said.
Hicks' total bond is set at $11.7 million. Simmons' bond is set at $3.5 million, and bond for Green is set at $175,000.
O’Neal’s murder had been the one unsolved homicide in Bossier City for the year 2020.
"The arrests are the result of detectives’ determination to solve the crimes. Both investigations are ongoing and additional arrests are possible," Ponder said in the release.