HOMER, La. -- The Claiborne Parish Sheriff's Office has three people in custody in connection with a deadly shooting early Monday morning that followed a argument at an unpermitted music event, the sheriff's office said Friday in a news release.
Isaiah Montez Burns was charged today with second-degree murder in the death of Delario Montrell Jackson. He's additionally charged with possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies, obstruction of justice and criminal conspiracy to obstruct justice.
Burns had been in the Claiborne Parish Detention Center since Monday, charged with two counts of theft of a motor vehicle and resisting an officer.
Claiborne deputies also arrested Danuelle Deshune Morman and Terrenzo Jerrell Winzer, both of Homer. Each is charged with accessory after the fact to second-degree murder, obstruction of justice and criminal conspiracy to obstruct justice.
More arrests are imminent as the investigation continues.
Deputies said the shooting happened at Jackson's house in the 16000 block of Highway 9 south of Athens. Jackson died at the scene. A second victim was taken to a hospital for treatment and released.
Burns left before deputies arrived but was later arrested after allegedly stealing and wrecking two vehicles while trying to get out of the parish, deputies said.
The music event that was being held at Jackson's home when the shooting took place had not been properly permitted per a Claiborne Parish ordinance. A permit was required because admission was being charged.
But the lack of a permit meant CPSO personnel were unaware it was happening and were unable to prepare for additional patrols and law enforcement presence at and around the event, deputies said.