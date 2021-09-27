SHREVEPORT, La. -- Three people have been arrested in the Aug. 7 shooting death of a Shreveport man.
Shreveport police have charged Davion Ruffin with second-degree murder, L'Mykal Hicks with failure to report the commission of a felony and 17-year-old Maakaya Simone Lee for principal to second-degree murder and obstruction of justice.
Ruffin is held on a $300,000 bond; Hicks on a $75,000 bond and Lee, $225,000 bond.
All are accused in the death of 20-year-old Tyquarion Thomas. He was shot multiple times in the 500 block of Lynbrook and taken to Ochsner LSU Health, where he died.
SPD said booking photos are not immediately available.