HENDERSON, Texas – Three individuals were arrested on Monday in Rusk Co. for a catalytic converter theft.
Wesley Bromley, 26, Jarod Brown, 26 and April Corley, 40, are the suspects in the theft, according to Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez.
The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched around 2 p.m. on Monday to a residence on CR-438 West, south of Henderson, Texas regarding three suspects under a vehicle. The caller said it looked like they were retrieving something from his yard under his truck.
Before the deputies arrived on the scene, the suspects left in a Chevrolet Tahoe. The deputies on the scene reported the catalytic converter had been cut from the victim’s truck.
The Tahoe was found a few minutes later by at a dollar store, and the catalytic converter was in possession of the three who were taken into custody.
Bromley, Brown and Corley are charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and were transported and booked into the Rusk County Jail.
A $15,000 bond was set for each on the engaging in organized criminal activity charge, according to Rusk County jail records.