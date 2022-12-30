SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish sheriff's deputies have arrested two juveniles and one adult for a homicide in Vivian Thursday.
Deputies say the victim, another teenager, was taken to Ochsner LSU Health where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
Sheriff Steve Prator said in a news release Friday that the shooting was the result of a fight between two groups of teenagers. There was an exchange of gunfire of approximately twenty rounds, Prator said.
After an investigation by detectives, an arrest warrant was obtained for a 17-year-old. He was charged with second- degree murder, illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile and obstruction of justice. Additionally, a 16-year-old was charged with illegal use of weapons and illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile. They were booked into the Caddo Parish Juvenile Detention Center.
Marty Whatley, 20, of Vivian, who fled the scene, was later taken into custody by members of the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force. He was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, obstruction of justice, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of domestic abuse battery, and an outstanding warrant for a Caddo Parish probation violation. He was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center. His bond has been set at $135,000.
The investigation continues.