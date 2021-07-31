ZWOLLE, La- 3 bodies were found in the San Miguel Bayou area of Toledo Bend Lake since Saturday afternoon.
Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office detectives, the Sabine Parish Coroner's Office, North Sabine First Responders, the Central Sabine Search and Rescue Dive Team, and more units responded to the drownings.
Deputies say that three men from South Louisiana went out in a small aluminum boat late Friday night. No one had heard from any of the men since then. Their truck and trailer was found parked at the boat launch at the end of LA Highway 1215.
Law enforcement officials are still on the scene looking for their boat. The names of the victims have not been released yet.