ZWOLLE, La. -- Three bodies were found in the San Miguel Bayou area of Toledo Bend Reservoir since Saturday afternoon.
Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office detectives, the Sabine Parish Coroner's Office, North Sabine first responders, the Central Sabine Search and Rescue Dive Team, and more units responded to the drownings.
Deputies say that Paul Murphy Jr., 46, of Opelousas, Joseph Sam Jr., 44, of Opelousas, and James Young, 40, of Lafayette went out in a 14-foot aluminum boat late Friday night. No one had heard from any of the men since then.
Their truck and trailer was found parked at the boat launch at the end of state Highway 1215.
Murphy's body was found Saturday evening. He was wearing a life jacket.
Sam's and Young's bodies were recovered early Sunday morning. Neither was wearing a life jacket.
Law enforcement officials were still looking for their boat late Sunday.