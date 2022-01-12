CARTHAGE, Texas - Sentences have been handed down for the three other Bossier City defendants accused in a 2017 DeBerry shooting that killed two people and injured a third.
Cordarius Thompson, 22, and Cartrell Williamson, 26, pleaded guilty to two counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Wednesday in the 123rd District Court in Panola County.
Mose Smith pleaded guilty to two counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon last week.
The three, along with Marlon Kelly, were charged in connection with the shooting deaths of Shayla Carson, 18, of Waskom and Dalton Berry, 21, of Panola, as well as the shooting of a third man, at a home in the DeBerry and Bethany areas in July 2017.
Court testimony and statements from prosecutors have detailed the shooting as a result of a drug deal gone wrong.
All four men involved in the case struck plea deals with prosecutors.
Kelly, who prosecutors identified as the shooter in the case, had pleaded guilty in November and had been sentenced to 20 years for each of two murder counts and 10 years for the aggravated assault count. Smith pleaded guilty last week and was sentenced to seven years for each of two murder counts and five years for the aggravated assault count.
Thompson's sentence was four years for the aggravated assault case and six years for each of the two murder counts. Williamson received four years for the aggravated assault case and five years for each of the two murder counts.
All sentences in the four cases are to be served concurrently, meaning at the same time. All four men received credit for time served since their arrests.