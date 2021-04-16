SHREVEPORT, La. -- Three Caddo Parish men were sentenced to federal prison in separate cases this week in U.S. District Court.
Here's what happened:
Danny Ray Marable
Marable, 64, of Keithville, was sentenced to 5 years, 10 months for child pornography.
Marable pleaded guilty on Oct. 8 to receiving child pornography. His arrest almost a year ago stemmed from a complaint MeWe, an online social medial and social networking service, filed saying a user uploaded images depicting child porn and bondage.
After determining Marable was the user, the FBI searched his home and seized a cell phone and flash drive. A forensic analysis indicated Marable received a video containing child porn, over 100 images and over 50 videos involving prepubescent minors under the age of 12 being sexually exploited.
The FBI, U.S. Marshal's Service and Bossier City Police Department were the investigating agencies.
Roderick Dewaine Hogan
Hogan, 39, of Plain Dealing, was sentenced to 16 years, 8 months on a drug conspiracy charge.
Hogan and others were indicted on July 17, 2019 with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine after an investigation in the Plain Dealing and Springhill areas. Hogan pleaded guilty on Oct. 22, 2019.
Hogan assisted an Angola inmate, Damione Broke, in a delivery of meth to the prison. Brock asked Hogan to make the arrangements for other co-conspirators -- Marvin Beck and Keisarah McGee -- to do the transport using Hogan's vehicle. McGee was an Angola correctional officer at the time.
The drugs were intercepted at the the prison's front gate.
Jawon Montray Grant
Grant, 32, of Shreveport, was sentenced to 3 years, 6 months in prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Grant pleaded guilty on Nov. 19.
Grant's arrest followed a traffic stop by state police on May 31, 2019. Grant stopped abruptly in the middle of the street and ran. But officers who were in pursuit saw Grant throw a black object to the ground, which turned out to be a loaded pistol with an extended magazine.
There were other passengers in the car that Grant abandoned, including three small children. The vehicle's owner came to the scene and said she let Grant use it.
Grant has a prior felony conviction in Caddo Parish in 2017 for simple burglary and in 2018 for attempted possession of a firearm by a felon.