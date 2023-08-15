SHREVEPORT, La. -- Big changes are going on for three schools in Caddo Parish.
"So there are still a lot of things that we are working on, but it is getting changed and like I say, it's a process,” said Cindy Frazier, Northside Middle School principal.
That process is turning Northside into a middle school.
"We were trying to get them with middle school students so they could act like middle school students, do middle school activities,” said Frazier.
Instead of serving grades PreK through six, Northside is now grades six through eight. Leaders there say it opens the door for more activities for the students.
"We've had cheerleader try out and we do have our cheerleaders. So now the kids can sign up for different clubs and organizations. We also have advanced classes that we are offering,” said Frazier.
For Green Oaks, it's now 9th through 12th grade. They used to serve 7-12th. Pine Grove is now an elementary school.
"Some of the tricks of the trade of how to operate dual campuses gets a little difficult. Some of the activities you can't do. The timing, you can't have different groups interacting because of the age differences and so forth," said Steven Grant, Green Oaks Performing Arts Academy High School principal.
Green Oaks leaders said this will help the high school.
"So we have students that live in our attendance zone that don't attend Green Oaks, so we want the parents and the community to be able to see and know the quality of education we have, the rigorous education we have, and the opportunity for kids to really grow," said Grant.
But even though the schools students attend have changed, school leaders said transportation isn't going to be too complicated since the schools are so close.
"We share common buses anyway, so some of those drivers that drop those kids off when they leave middle school they're coming here and vice versa," said Grant.
Students aren't the only ones affected.
"Teachers that were not certified to teach in middle school have all been placed in elementary settings,” said Frazier.
Some middle school teachers from Green Oaks were moved to Northside.