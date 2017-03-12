ARCADIA, FL - Neighbors are in shock after three children were found dead early Saturday morning. Police discovered their bodies after the home they were in went up in flames.
"Man, every woman that got childs, kids, and mens that got kids, everybody going to feel that - this Arcadia. Everybody going to feel it, everybody grew up here. So it's just like family regardless if you come from the same mother or not - it's family around here man," said Terry Bing, Sr., who's a friend of the family.
Investigators arrested Marian Williams. She faces charges of arson -- attempted murder -- and three-counts of first degree murder.
The children's grandfather was also home at the time. He is recovering from serious injuries at a local hospital. Another family member says lately Williams and the grandfather had been in a relationship but fighting -- they say Williams recently threatened to burn down the home.
"I'm thinking these kids to do not deserve it. They didn't do nothing wrong, they're innocent," said neighbor, Brian Newton.
Investigators haven't said exactly how they think Williams started this fire, but for Bing, he knows this will affect his neighborhood
"You feel me, it wasn't like they were bad kids - no, not none of that. Just to wake up and somebody you know actually just lost. You gotta have pain for that," said Bing.
K-9 units were also at the scene. They are waiting for the results. Police say another woman was also in the home. She was able to get out unharmed.