SHREVEPORT, La. -- Three convicted felons caught in possession of firearms were sentenced to federal prison today in Shreveport.
They are:
Cedarrick Arenzo Brooks, 22, was sentenced to 10 years, and Kymmton Solomon, 24, was sentenced to four years and three months. Both will serve three years of supervised release following their release from prison.
Brooks and Solomon were arrested in October as the result of an investigation by agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Shreveport/Caddo Violent Crime Abatement Team (VCAT). Agents began conducting surveillance of Solomon after he had been identified as a person of interest in multiple violent crimes by Shreveport Police Department detectives.
During their investigation, agents saw Solomon as he drove to a house on Bibb Street in Shreveport and met with an unknown man, later identified as Brooks. Agents saw Brooks carrying an AR-style rifle with a high-capacity drum magazine as he got in Solomon's car.
Caddo Parish sheriff’s deputies initiated a traffic stop on Mansfield Road but Solomon led them on a pursuit that ended in a crash. Solomon and Brooks ran from the scene.
Solomon was found in the backyard of a house on St. Helens Drive in Shreveport. Brooks was apprehended in the parking lot of a store on Walker Road. He was bitten by a K-9, escaped briefly, jumped on top of a car with a female and children inside then was tased and fell off the car.
Deputies found a Zastava AK-47 rifle in the driver’s seat of Solomon's car and a Carbon-15 .556-caliber pistol on the floorboard behind the driver’s seat. Solomon told officers the AK-47 rifle belonged to his girlfriend but that he used it to protect himself.
Brooks admitted that he knew there were two firearms in the vehicle.
Solomon has a prior felony conviction for simple burglary in Caddo Parish in 2016. Brooks has a prior felony conviction for second-degree battery in Ouachita Parish in 2019.
In an unrelated case, Haston Smith, Jr., 30, of Bossier City, was sentenced to two years and six months in prison.
He was arrested in October after agents with the ATF and the Shreveport/Caddo VCAT were conducting surveillance on his house after he was identified as a person of interest in an ongoing investigation by Shreveport Police Department’s Violent Crime detectives.
Agents were aware that Smith was a convicted felon and could not possess firearms. He was seen leaving his home with what appeared to be a handgun in his hand and get into a vehicle along with an adult female and two children.
Agents watched him as he drove the vehicle from Bossier City to the Cooper Road area in Shreveport. After a traffic violation, Smith was stopped and the agents saw a Glock 23 pistol on the front passenger seat floorboard.
Smith admitted the firearm was his even though he knew as a convicted felon he was prohibited from having it. Smith’s prior felony conviction was for illegal use of weapons in Caddo Parish in 2014.
These cases were investigated by the ATF, Shreveport Police Department, and Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office and were prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney J. Aaron Crawford.