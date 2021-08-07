SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police say three people died and three others were taken to the hospital in critical condition following a six-vehicle wreck on Interstate 20 west near the Fairfield Avenue exit early Saturday morning.
The dead included two motorcyclist and a passenger in a car.
Police say the accident happened when a car struck the rear of an abandoned truck, causing the truck to spin around hitting several motorcycles.
Two on the motorcycles died at the scene along with a passenger in the car. The car's driver along with another passenger were injured and taken to Ochsner LSU Health. One of the other motorcyclist was also taken to the hospital.
The interstate was closed for several hours while police investigated the crash.
The accident remains under investigation.