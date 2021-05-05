SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport's political and business leaders, along with police and firefighters will meet Wednesday afternoon to discuss the wave of recent violent crimes in Shreveport
Over two dozen people have died in homicide so far this year, double the number from this time last year.
Police report three deaths and four injuries from shootings since Tuesday afternoon.
The latest happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of Morningside Drive.
Police said two juvenile females were wounded when someone fired into a home. Police said the injuries were non-life threatening. One of the victims suffered a leg wound and the other was grazed by a bullet.
Around 10 p.m. Tuesday, three people were shot in the 4600 block of Linwood Avenue. Police said a 54-year-old woman died at the scene, another woman, age 49, died at the hospital and a man, 59, was critically injured. Police said the victims were shot multiple times.
A teenager underwent surgery on Tuesday night after being shot in the Southern Hills neighborhood.
Police said several suspects chased the 14-year-old victim from Ridgewood Middle School across the street to the Castlewood Apartments where he was shot several times in the parking lot. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health for treatment.
In another shooting, police said Quandrick Dewayne Mahoney, 36, of Coushattaa arrived home from work Tuesday around 2:30 and was confronted in his apartment by another man that began beating on him.
The Mahoney then ran from his apartment to his car in the parking lot of the Willow Trace Apartments in the 8100 block of Pines Road with the suspect following. Police said once outside the suspect continued to beat Mahoney, he then pulled a gun and fired multiple shots. Police said the victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health where he died a short time later.
Police said the shooter was questioned and released. The case will be turned over to the district attorney for further review.
Police spokeswoman, Sgt. Angie Willhite, said homicide detection were continuing to question witnesses and collecting evidence Wednesday.