SHREVEPORT, La. - Two residential fires from Saturday night and Sunday morning involving three deaths are being investigated. One residential fire happened in Shreveport, and the other occurred in Eros.
State Fire Marshal say the first call went in to Caddo Parish Fire District #1 just before 11:30 p.m. of a house on fire in the 5300 block of North Market Street in Shreveport on Saturday.
Firefighters discovered bodies of a male and female inside of the home near the front door.
Before 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, the Ouachita Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire located in the 200 block of Lottie Lane in Eros.
According to the State Fire Marshal, firefighters found the body of one occupant inside.
This is an ongoing investigation for both locations.