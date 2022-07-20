BATON ROUGE, La. - The four announced candidates for the U.S. Senate race signed up Wednesday morning to put their name at the top of the Nov. 8 ballot.
Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. John N. Kennedy, of Madisonville, spent 20 minutes recounting legislation he has supported since taking office six years ago and blaming President Joe Biden for all manner ills from inflation to the pandemic. Republicans dominated both chambers of the U.S. Congress and held the White House during his first four years in office and Kennedy said the nation had low unemployment and rising wages.
His Democratic opponents – Gary Chambers and Luke Mixon, both of Baton Rouge – responded that Kennedy has done much to forward national partisanship but little to help Louisiana residents. The mother of Syrita Steib, of New Orleans, filed the papers on behalf of her daughter to run for the U.S. Senate.
