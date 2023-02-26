MANSFIELD, La. – It’s the battle of the redistricting maps in DeSoto Parish.
DeSoto police jurors have been presented with three different maps designed to revise the lines of the 11 election districts to equalize population following the 2020 census. They began the process last year and even approved a map.
But the threat of a lawsuit caused the governing body to reverse course and rescind that plan. A group of concerned citizens say it was unconstitutional because it gerrymandered according to race and did not adequately address the population shifts in the parish.
The Police Jury’s hired demographer, Mike Hefner, drew up more plans, and police jurors appeared to informally settle on one that retained the five minority districts in Mansfield, where population as delinked, while pulling the lines north to ease packed districts in north DeSoto Parish.
Police jurors were poised earlier this month to go forward with that plan. But they didn’t.
Instead, another demographer, Cedric Floyd, who’s drawn up reapportionment maps for the Police Jury in previous years, volunteered to draw up his own maps for them to review. He said there would be no charge.
And demographer Gary Joiner, who was hired by the citizens objecting to the plans that have been considered, also presented a plan on behalf of the law firm the citizens hired.
Police jurors took no action at their meeting this week on any of the three. Instead, they will schedule yet another work session and allow Hefner, Floyd and Joiner to make formal presentations of their proposals.
No date has been set for the meeting, Administrator Michael Norton said, as schedules of the three men are being coordinated.
Hefner has told police jurors his plan is “bullet-proof” and meets requirements of the Voting Rights Act. At their suggestion, however, he did tweak some of the boundaries of the north DeSoto districts to compensate for continuing growth there. In the first plan, some complained the districts in and around Mansfield were under populated while those in and around Stonewall were still over populated – and have grown even more since the census’ completion.
Floyd told police jurors they are not the lone parish without an adopted reapportionment plan. He said about two dozen more across the state didn’t have plans in place by December.
Floyd’s plan is similar to Hefner’s. It retains the five minority districts and “cleans up the mess” with some of the Mansfield districts.
Joiner pointed out Mansfield is no longer the population center of the parish; it’s around Grand Cane or a little north. And Blacks make up 38% of the parish. Therefore, only three and a half or four of the 11 districts should be majority minority, he said.
“Yes, you can’t retrogress, but if the population is not there you can adjust it. The 14th amendment, one person one vote,” said Joiner.
He also said Hefner’s and Floyd’s No. 1 criteria in their plans is race. “And you can’t do that. You’ve got to respect everybody … you can’t deny other races; can’t be just use black and white.”
District Attorney Charlie Adams has weighed in too. He reminded them of a presentation he made to them late last year, citing U.S. Supreme Court cases that say citizens cannot be segregated into different voting districts on the basis of race.
“This body can use traditional redistricting criteria … but when you start making district lines placing voters in districts simply because of their race, you can only do that if there is a compelling reason based on a proven voting rights violation, not just an assertion of it,” Adams said.
He added he’s not the expert to tell them if one plan will or will not pass constitutional muster, “but when districts are drawn based on race I don’t think you can defend that in a court of law.”
Minden attorney Eric Johnson, who along with the Washington, D.C.-based firm of Holtzman Vogel Baran Torchinsky & Josefiak are representing the citizens in their opposition to Hefner’s plans, said they are willing to work with the Police Jury in preparing a plan that meets the parish’s needs. But if the revised plan, referred to as Plan H, is adopted, in its current form, “we intend to use every means available under the law to protect our clients and the people of DeSoto Parish from the deleterious effects of this proposed plan.”