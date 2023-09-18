MANSFIELD, La. – Two of three DeSoto Parish sheriff’s deputies remain in the hospital following possible fentanyl exposure today in the detention center evidence room, Sheriff Jayson Richardson said.
All three were taken by ambulance to a Shreveport hospital after showing symptoms of possible exposure to the drug, Richardson said.
One has since been treated and released.
A Louisiana State Police Haz Mat team is about to make entry in the evidence room, Richardson said shortly after 2 p.m.
The incident happened just before noon as a sheriff’s evidence technician was doing some work in the evidence room that’s located inside the DeSoto Detention Center. Another deputy walked by and noticed something didn’t look right with the technician.
The deputy asked if something was wrong and all the technician could say was, “I need help,” Richardson said.
The deputy yelled down the hall for assistance. They pulled the technician out of the room and administered Narcan.
Within 20 to 30 minutes, the other two deputies started having symptoms as well, Richardson said.
The sheriff is uncertain what form the fentanyl was in, whether it was liquid, power or just airborne inside the room.
“At this time, we’re treating it 100 percent like it was fentanyl. It definitely has the resemblance to fentanyl,” Richardson said.
The sheriff’s office front office is locked down and not open to the public. However, the evidence room is contained and has its own ventilation system so there is no immediate concern of exposure to other parts of the building.
The state police Haz Mat team has the tools necessary to make a definite call on what type of drug the deputies were exposed to, Richardson said.
"We ask that the public keep our deputies and their family in your prayers as they recover," DPSO spokesman Mark Pierce said.