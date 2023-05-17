SHREVEPORT, La. -- A federal jury has acquitted three former Shreveport police officers of using excessive force in a 2020 arrest of two men.
The jury returned its verdict Wednesday morning following a trial that got underway last week.
Family members and colleagues of the former Shreveport police officers are relieved after the verdict came down.
William Isenhour, D'Andre Jackson and Trevien Brooks had been accused of violating the civil rights of Chico Bell and Damon Robinson in a traffic stop on Jan. 24, 2020. A federal grand jury indicted the three in October 2021.
Jackson says he stands by his actions.
"I'm feeling blessed and I wouldn't change anything I did that night," said Jackson.
Treveion Brooks's mother and wife gathered to support him: "I'm just happy it's over with. My son was found not guilty. I'm just happy."
Defense attorney Dhu Thompson said, "It's just hard. They haven't been able to work the job they love ... My client is from this community. He grew up in this community. and his whole life all he wanted to do was work in this community and protect and serve."
The U.S. Attorney's Office, which prosecuted the case, did not offer comment after the verdict.
Dash cam video showed items being thrown from a pickup truck as Bell and Robinson led officers on a high speed chase that ended on Linwood Avenue. Dash cam video shows Bell and Robinson raising their hands then sticking both hands out of the windows of the truck in an apparent attempt to surrender before they were pulled out. Both were hit, kicked and tased while on the ground.
According to medical records, Bell suffered injuries, including a broken orbital plate. Robinson’s nose was broken in several places.
The Caddo District Attorney's Office initially charged Isenhour, Jackson and Brooks and five other officers with malfeasance in office in connection with Bell's and Robinson's arrests. However, District Attorney James Stewart dismissed those charges as the three faced federal prosecution. They were fired from the Shreveport Police Department in 2021.
Bell was charged with aggravated flight from an officer and two drug offenses in connection with that traffic stop. And Robinson was charged with resisting an officer.
The Caddo D.A. dismissed those charges against both men in May 2020.
In September 2020, Bell was arrested on two counts of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine, illegal carrying of weapons while in possession of drugs and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The Caddo District Attorney’s Office dismissed the charges, also in May 2020. The court ordered the drugs and guns destroyed, and some cash Bell had on him was forfeited.
Bell has a host of other arrests dating to 2001, including attempted aggravated kidnapping (charges dismissed), cyberstalking, assorted drug offenses and illegal carrying of weapons.