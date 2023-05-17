SHREVEPORT, La.-- A federal jury has acquitted three former Shreveport police officers of using excessive force in a 2020 arrest of two men.
The jury returned its verdict Wednesday morning following a trial that got underway last week.
William Isenhour, D'Andre Jackson and Trevien Brooks had been accused of violating the civil rights of Chico Bell and Damon Robinson in a traffic stop on Jan. 24, 2020 on Linwood Avenue. A federal grand jury indicted the three in October 2021.
Video showed officers pulling the men from their pickup truck following a high speed chase that ended on Linwood Avenue. Dash cam video shows Bell and Robinson raising their hands then sticking both hands out of the windows of the truck in an apparent attempt to surrender. Both were hit, kicked and tased while on the ground.
According to medical records, Bell suffered injuries, including a broken orbital plate. Robinson’s nose was broken in several places.
The Caddo District Attorney's Office initially charged Isenhour, Jackson and Brooks and five other officers with malfeasance in office. However, he dismissed those charges as the three faced federal prosecution.