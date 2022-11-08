BATON ROUGE, La. - Three groups have endorsed a plan by state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley to revamp Louisiana's school accountability system, including how high schools are rated.
The state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education is set to vote on the proposal Thursday amid heavy opposition from local superintendents.
The Pelican Institute for Public Policy, Council for a Better Louisiana and the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry urged the 11-member board to back the measure.
"BESE has studied this issue for two years, following dozens of public meetings and hundreds of hours of stakeholder engagement," the groups said in a statement.
"The time is now to act on behalf of our kids and communities," they said.
