DIXIE INN, La. — Three people were injured Monday morning in a crash involving a pickup truck and commercial vehicle on U.S. Highway 371 north of Dixie Inn.
There were three occupants in the pickup truck. One sustained life-threatening injuries. Another suffered serious injuries and the third has moderate injuries, according to state police.
The commercial truck driver was not hurt.
Troopers continue to investigate the cause of the crash, but said it happened when the teenage driver of the pickup went off the roadway and over-corrected, causing the truck to overturn in the highway, where the commercial truck hit it.
No other details are available.