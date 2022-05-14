COUSHATTA, La. -- The hunt is on for three juveniles who escaped Saturday morning from detention with the help of a security guard, the Red River Parish Sheriff's Office said.
The oncoming day shift at Ware Youth Center noticed the juveniles were missing shortly before 7 a.m. Video surveillance shows the guard, identified as Victoria Tune, 21, of Red River Parish, taking the three males off the property in a white 2010 Pontiac G6. The car is missing a rear bumper and has Louisiana license plate number VWY295.
The direction of travel is unknown.
The escapees are housed at Ware on felony crimes:
- TyJuan Lafitte, 17, of Caddo Parish for attempted first-degree murder.
- Jeremiah Durham, 17, of Bossier Parish for armed robbery.
- Na’Varaya Lane, 15, of DeSoto Parish for attempted second-degree murder.
All three escapees were last seen wearing orange jumpsuits.
A warrant has been issued for Tune in connection with the escape. Anyone with information concerning the escapees and security guard is asked to contact the Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-932-4221 or by dialing 911.