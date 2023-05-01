SHREVEPORT, La. -- Three juveniles were arrested early Saturday morning after leading Shreveport police in a pursuit in a stolen vehicle.
The chase started around 1 a.m. when SPD officers approached the occupants of a vehicle at a gas station parking lot in the 6200 block of Pines Road. The driver raced off and that's when officers learned the Hyundai sedan had been reported stolen.
The pursuit went through the city and into the parish. The driver eventually stopped and the occupants tried to run.
Three teenagers were arrested, and the driver was charged with aggravated flight from an officer and illegal possession of the stolen vehicle.
A firearm was also seized from the incident.
No injuries were reported.