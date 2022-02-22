NEW ORLEANS - Louisiana added three more COVID deaths among kids to its tally over the last week, for a total of 21 deaths among children since the pandemic began, state officials said Tuesday.
Two of the recent deaths were in children under 5 years old, a group that is too young to be vaccinated. The third death was in a child between the ages of 5 and 17. The Louisiana Department of Health did not release additional details.
"Every life lost is a tragedy. That we have lost 21 children in our state to COVID-19, many of them not yet eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine, is unbearable," said Dr. Joseph Kanter, state health officer, in a prepared statement.
Kanter urged families to assess their risk amid Carnival season, recommending well-fitting masks, vaccines and boosters to those eligible.
"Our young children who are not eligible to get the vaccine rely on us to protect them," said Kanter. "While cases are declining from our Omicron surge, the risk is not zero.”
Read more about Louisiana's COVID-19 vaccination rate from our news partner The New Orleans Advocate.