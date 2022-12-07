NATCHITOCHES, La. - Three members of Southern University's marking band, the Human Jukebox, were killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night in Natchitoches Parish.
This crash killed Tyran Williams, 19, of Dallas, Dylan Young, 20, of Dallas and Broderick Moore 19, of Cedar Hill, Texas.
The crash happened around 7:40 p.m. near the Powhatan exit on Interstate 49 and blocked part of the interstate for several hours.
State police said Williams, Young and Moore were out of their Jeep Lorado trying to change a flat tire when a 1997 Freightliner, driven by Clyde Gary, 62, of Coushatta, drifted onto the shoulder and struck the left side of the Jeep then hit the three men.
Williams, Young, and Moore sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced dead on scene. Gay, who was restrained, sustained no injuries.
The three students were on their way home to Texas for Christmas break. Sources told WBRZ one of the students was on the phone at the time of the wreck, and the person on the other end of the call contacted police.
Southern University released the following statement:
Dear Southern University Community,
It is with a heavy heart that I share the news of the tragic deaths of three of our students who reportedly succumbed to injuries in a vehicular accident on Tuesday evening in Natchitoches Parish. Our thoughts are with their families, friends, classmates and other loved ones. All three young men were members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band, to which we also extend our condolences.
Southern University students, I know that the sudden loss of a classmate or friend can be devastating. I encourage you to reach out to someone you trust to talk about your feelings. Know that the University Counseling Center is also here to assist you. You can visit the Center, email counselingcenter@subr.edu or call 225-771-2480 during normal University business hours. You can also call the Holistic Behavior 24-Hour Crisis Hotline any time at 225-368-9602. For other resources, go to subr.edu/counselingcenter. Employees can also find community resources here.
While information is still being gathered during this difficult time, we fully respect the privacy of the families of our beloved students. We will share ways to remember them in the near future.