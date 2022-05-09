COTTON VALLEY, La. – Three men have been seriously injured in an explosion Monday morning at a propane gas location near Cotton Valley, Sheriff Jason Parker said.
Two men suffered what Parker described as severe burns and were airlifted to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport. A third man was taken to the hospital by ambulance.
The explosion was reported around 11:30 a.m. on property owned by Aeropres on a dirt road off Old Highway 7 south of Cotton Valley. Aeropres stores propane at the site, Parker said.
First-responders have the scene secured. There is no danger to the surrounding communities, Parker said.
The Louisiana State Police Hazardous Materials Unit is in charge of the investigation and will determine what caused the explosion, Parker said.
The sheriff did not immediately know if the injured men were contract workers or Aeropres employees.
The explosion comes less than a month after a natural gas pipeline blew up on Barksdale Air Force Base left two men critically injured.
Adam Purland of Stonewall and Clay Moock of Haughton remain hospitalized for treatment of burns over 98% of their bodies. Both worked for Energy Transfer LP.
The cause of that blast has not been released. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.