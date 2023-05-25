SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo Crime Stoppers is offering rewards leading to the arrests of three men identified by Shreveport police as being wanted in separate domestic abuse situations.
Nicholas Parks, 23, is wanted on charges of domestic abuse battery, domestic abuse battery with child endangerment, home invasion, domestic abuse aggravated assault, domestic abuse assault with child endangerment and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The charges stem from an incident that happened April 11 in the 2300 block of Meadow Drive. Officers said Parks wore latex gloves as he went into a woman's family's home without consent and attacked her in front of children. He took her phone and a handgun, and pointed the gun at her while demanding the password to her cell phone, police said.
The woman suffered injuries but is expected to survive.
Martaion White, 18, is wanted for domestic abuse battery inflicting serious bodily injury.
Police say he beat a woman, causing her to lose consciousness. She had visible injuries when police arrived.
It happened on April 14 in the 1500 block of Riverview Lane. An arrest warrant was issued on May 17 for White.
Eric Taylor, 34, is wanted for domestic abuse battery inflicting serious bodily injury, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and theft.
Police said they were called to the 500 block of Market Street on May 21 after a domestic incident was captured on video and circulated on social media. They found a victim there with injuries.
Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for any information leading to the arrests of the three men. Tips can be submitted through their app, P3Tips, or by calling 318-673-7373.