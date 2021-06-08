NEW ORLEANS (AP) — More lawsuits filed Tuesday in the capsizing of an offshore oil service vessel in a Gulf of Mexico storm provide harrowing descriptions of what survivors endured in the accident that killed 13 shipmates.
3 more federal lawsuits filed over Seacor Power disaster
- By KEVIN McGILL, Associated Press
