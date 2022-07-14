BATON ROUGE, La. - Three more women have sued the Louisiana Board of Regents and the systems for LSU and the University of Louisiana, saying they were sexually assaulted by the same man between 2015 and 2021 and that university officials failed to intervene.
Their lawsuit, filed Wednesday in federal court, is the second in recent months to focus on how universities handled reports against Victor Daniel Silva, a 2020 UL graduate.
Silva racked up sexual assault allegations at LSU, UL and Louisiana Tech — schools he attended between 2014 and 2020. But none of those universities bothered to warn one another about his behavior as he transferred between them, the plaintiffs charge. When Silva would face a sexual misconduct allegation at one university, he was able to easily enroll at another and resume his problematic behavior, the lawsuit alleges.
The plaintiffs in Wednesday’s lawsuit, and a plaintiff who filed a separate suit in May, allege that the universities ran afoul of federal and state laws, which require campuses to investigate reports of sexual misconduct and to warn one another when students disciplined for such behavior try to transfer to another state school.
Read more on the lawsuit from our news partner The Advocate.