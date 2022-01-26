ALEXANDRIA, La. – A third person was sentenced to federal prison Wednesday in connection to a fentanyl trafficking operation that originated in Natchitoches Parish.
U.S. District Judge Dee D. Drell sentenced Makayla Monique Smith, 29, of Campti to one year and a day in prison followed by three years of supervised release.
Smith’s co-defendants, Jeremy Dewayne Armstrong, 37, of Natchitoches, and Earl Mack Wallace, II, 39, of Campti, both previously pleaded guilty and were sentenced by Drell to the following: Armstrong received a sentence of 20 years in prison, followed by 3 years supervised release, and Wallace was sentenced to 3 years’ probation.
Smith was charged in an indictment in July 2020 and pleaded guilty a year later to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.
Her arrest stemmed from an investigation that was started in March 2020 by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) Cenla Safe Streets Task Force into the drug trafficking activities of individuals in the Natchitoches area. The investigation centered on three USPS Priority Parcels that were received in the Natchitoches Post Office addressed to a known vacant address but were returned to the post office as “undeliverable.”
An individual called the USPS Hotline to inquire about the parcels and provided a callback number. An agent with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service returned the call and the caller provided a new address in Campti for delivery.
Law enforcement agents arranged for a narcotic detection K-9 to conduct an open-air narcotics sniff of the parcels and the dog made a positive alert. A search warrant led to the discovery of approximately 51 grams of fentanyl in the parcels.
Agents attempted to make a controlled delivery to the new address given but the parcels were refused by a female at the address. USPS contacted the person who provided the new address and left a message that the delivery was attempted but the parcels were refused.
A man called and told the post office that the packages would be picked up. That afternoon, agents watched two females drive up in a Jeep, retrieve the parcels, drive to a residence in Campti and take the packages into the residence. Soon after, two males arrived at the residence and went inside.
A female then left the residence and placed a box inside the Jeep and the two females and four children then got into the Jeep and left, followed by the two males.
Agents conducting surveillance saw the two vehicles travel from Campti to Natchitoches, and the agents were able to stop their vehicles for probable cause. Smith was the driver of the Jeep, and the driver of the other vehicle was her boyfriend and co-defendant.
A K-9 officer alerted at the rear of the Jeep. Agents found the three packages in the rear area covered by a blanket.
Smith, Armstrong and Wallace were arrested. All three admitted to their involvement in obtaining the fentanyl.
“A few grains of fentanyl can have deadly consequences and unfortunately fentanyl overdose cases have been an issue across our district in recent years,“ U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown said in a news release. “One of our goals will be to vigorously prosecute those who possess this drug illegally. Further, we will continue to work closely with all of our law enforcement partners to disrupt drug fentanyl and methamphetamine traffickers, stopping them in their tracks.”