Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 10/29:
Bienville 619 cases, 9 35 deaths,
Bossier 4,322 cases, 36 121 deaths, 1
Caddo 10,206 cases, 60 396 deaths, 1
Claiborne 601 cases, 26 deaths,
DeSoto 1,030 cases, 35 deaths,
Lincoln 1,679 cases, 3 50 deaths,
Natchitoches 1,495 cases, 2 28 deaths,
Red River 442 cases, 4 24 deaths,
Sabine 1,004 cases, 3 15 deaths,
Webster 1,491 cases, 8 41 deaths, 1
Statewide 181,837 cases 5,694 deaths
Increase 392 18
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)