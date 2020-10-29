COVID-19

The Pandemic: By the Numbers

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 10/29:

                                              increase            increase

Bienville                 619 cases, 9            35 deaths,  

Bossier                4,322 cases, 36         121 deaths, 1   

Caddo                10,206 cases, 60         396 deaths, 1    

Claiborne               601 cases,                26 deaths, 

DeSoto                1,030 cases,                35 deaths,    

Lincoln                1,679 cases, 3             50 deaths,    

Natchitoches       1,495 cases, 2             28 deaths,   

Red River               442 cases, 4             24 deaths,  

Sabine                 1,004 cases, 3             15 deaths,     

Webster               1,491 cases, 8             41 deaths, 1   

Statewide         181,837 cases            5,694 deaths

Increase                  392                         18

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

