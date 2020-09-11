COVID-19

The Pandemic: By the Numbers

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 9/11:

                                              increase            increase

Bienville                  441 cases, 6       32 deaths, 

Bossier                 2,894 cases, 33    101 deaths, 1 

Caddo                   7,843 cases, 81    334 deaths, 1  

Claiborne                457 cases,           16 deaths,  

DeSoto                    846 cases, 6        34 deaths,     

Lincoln                  1008 cases, 12      43 deaths, 1   

Natchitoches        1,009 cases, 8        24 deaths,   

Red River                341 cases, 3         20 deaths,  

Sabine                    798 cases, 3         14 deaths,     

Webster               1,119 cases, 10       20 deaths,     

Statewide         156,174 cases,       5,032 deaths

Increase                  844                     41

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

 

