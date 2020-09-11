Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 9/11:
increase increase
Bienville 441 cases, 6 32 deaths,
Bossier 2,894 cases, 33 101 deaths, 1
Caddo 7,843 cases, 81 334 deaths, 1
Claiborne 457 cases, 16 deaths,
DeSoto 846 cases, 6 34 deaths,
Lincoln 1008 cases, 12 43 deaths, 1
Natchitoches 1,009 cases, 8 24 deaths,
Red River 341 cases, 3 20 deaths,
Sabine 798 cases, 3 14 deaths,
Webster 1,119 cases, 10 20 deaths,
Statewide 156,174 cases, 5,032 deaths
Increase 844 41
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)