Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 10/16:
Bienville 553 cases, 33 deaths,
Bossier 3,821 cases, 60 112 deaths, 1
Caddo 9,532 cases, 54 382 deaths, 1
Claiborne 582 cases, 24 deaths, 1
DeSoto 979 cases, 4 35 deaths,
Lincoln 1,592 cases, 10 48 deaths,
Natchitoches 1,353 cases, 28 26 deaths,
Red River 384 cases, 3 24 deaths,
Sabine 942 cases, 5 14 deaths,
Webster 1,412 cases, 6 34 deaths,
Statewide 174,638 cases 5,527 deaths
Increase 863 20
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)