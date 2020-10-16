COVID-19

The Pandemic: By the Numbers

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 10/16:

                                              increase            increase

Bienville                 553 cases,               33 deaths, 

Bossier                3,821 cases, 60         112 deaths, 1  

Caddo                  9,532 cases, 54         382 deaths, 1    

Claiborne                582 cases,               24 deaths, 1 

DeSoto                    979 cases, 4            35 deaths,    

Lincoln                 1,592 cases, 10           48 deaths,   

Natchitoches        1,353 cases, 28           26 deaths,   

Red River                384 cases, 3             24 deaths,  

Sabine                     942 cases, 5             14 deaths,     

Webster                1,412 cases, 6             34 deaths,    

Statewide          174,638 cases          5,527 deaths

Increase                  863                        20

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

 

