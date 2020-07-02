COVID-19

The number of patients diagnosed and treated for coronavirus in the U.S. is small compared with the thousands of patients affected by COVID-19 worldwide.

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 7/2:

                                           increase           increase

Caddo                   3,520 cases, 102   235 deaths  

Bossier                    906 cases,   41    32 deaths  1

Webster                  426 cases,     8     11 deaths  

Claiborne                122 cases,     2     10 deaths 

DeSoto                    349 cases,     8     19 deaths 1

Bienville                  230 cases,     3     27 deaths  

Lincoln                    329 cases,     9     19 deaths 1

Red River                  62 cases,             8 deaths   

Sabine                       90 cases,    1       1 death

Natchitoches           297 cases,    2      14 deaths  

Statewide           61,561 cases,       3,147 deaths

Increase                1,374                   34

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

Caddo Parish coroner        231 deaths (as of 6/26)

