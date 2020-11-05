Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 11/5:
increase increase
Bienville 639 cases, 7 35 deaths,
Bossier 4,550 cases, 82 124 deaths, 1
Caddo 10,528 cases, 59 404 deaths, 2
Claiborne 617 cases, 26 deaths,
DeSoto 1,069 cases, 11 35 deaths,
Lincoln 1,745 cases, 4 52 deaths,
Natchitoches 1,559 cases, 4 34 deaths,
Red River 466 cases, 2 24 deaths,
Sabine 1,044 cases, 3 15 deaths,
Webster 1,540 cases, 8 41 deaths,
Statewide 185,825 cases 5,766 deaths
Increase 740 20
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)