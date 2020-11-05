COVID-19

The Pandemic: By the Numbers

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 11/5:

                                              increase            increase

Bienville                 639 cases, 7            35 deaths, 

Bossier                4,550 cases, 82         124 deaths, 1    

Caddo                10,528 cases, 59         404 deaths, 2    

Claiborne               617 cases,                26 deaths, 

DeSoto                1,069 cases, 11           35 deaths,    

Lincoln                1,745 cases, 4             52 deaths,     

Natchitoches       1,559 cases, 4             34 deaths,  

Red River               466 cases, 2             24 deaths,  

Sabine                 1,044 cases, 3             15 deaths,     

Webster              1,540 cases, 8             41 deaths,    

Statewide         185,825 cases            5,766 deaths

Increase                 740                          20

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

