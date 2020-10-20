COVID-19

The Pandemic: By the Numbers

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 10/20:

                                              increase            increase

Bienville                 578 cases, 15          33 deaths, 

Bossier                3,983 cases, 74         117 deaths, 1  

Caddo                  9,729 cases, 59         388 deaths, 1    

Claiborne                591 cases, 5            24 deaths, 

DeSoto                    995 cases, 4            35 deaths,    

Lincoln                 1,607 cases, 5            48 deaths,   

Natchitoches        1,409 cases, 28          26 deaths,   

Red River                403 cases, 2            24 deaths,  

Sabine                     957 cases, 1            14 deaths,     

Webster                1,429 cases, 11          38 deaths, 1   

Statewide          176,681 cases            5,572 deaths

Increase                   685                           6

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

78
83
94
617
199