Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 10/20:
Bienville 578 cases, 15 33 deaths,
Bossier 3,983 cases, 74 117 deaths, 1
Caddo 9,729 cases, 59 388 deaths, 1
Claiborne 591 cases, 5 24 deaths,
DeSoto 995 cases, 4 35 deaths,
Lincoln 1,607 cases, 5 48 deaths,
Natchitoches 1,409 cases, 28 26 deaths,
Red River 403 cases, 2 24 deaths,
Sabine 957 cases, 1 14 deaths,
Webster 1,429 cases, 11 38 deaths, 1
Statewide 176,681 cases 5,572 deaths
Increase 685 6
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)