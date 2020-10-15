Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 10/15:
increase increase
Bienville 555 cases, 6 33 deaths,
Bossier 3,761 cases, 69 111 deaths,
Caddo 9,478 cases, 130 381 deaths, 1
Claiborne 583 cases, 23 deaths,
DeSoto 975 cases, 11 35 deaths,
Lincoln 1,582 cases, 8 48 deaths,
Natchitoches 1,325 cases, 19 26 deaths,
Red River 381 cases, 7 24 deaths,
Sabine 937 cases, 11 14 deaths,
Webster 1,406 cases, 14 34 deaths, 2
Statewide 173,864 cases 5,507 deaths
Increase 823 12
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)