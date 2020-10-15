COVID-19

The Pandemic: By the Numbers

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 10/15:

                                              increase            increase

Bienville                 555 cases, 6            33 deaths, 

Bossier                3,761 cases, 69         111 deaths,  

Caddo                  9,478 cases, 130       381 deaths, 1    

Claiborne                583 cases,              23 deaths,  

DeSoto                    975 cases, 11         35 deaths,    

Lincoln                 1,582 cases, 8           48 deaths,   

Natchitoches        1,325 cases, 19         26 deaths,   

Red River                381 cases, 7           24 deaths,  

Sabine                     937 cases, 11         14 deaths,     

Webster                1,406 cases, 14         34 deaths, 2   

Statewide          173,864 cases          5,507 deaths

Increase                  823                          12

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

 

