COVID-19

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana (LDH Region 7) confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 1/27:

 

                                              increase            increase

Bienville            1,347 cases, 6           62 deaths,    

Bossier            10,072 cases, 56        219 deaths,    

Caddo              21,719 cases, 141      585 deaths, 1   

Claiborne           1,196 cases, 12        41 deaths, 

DeSoto               2,101 cases, 20        50 deaths,     

Lincoln               3,087 cases, 4          81 deaths, 1 

Natchitoches      2,827 cases, 2          68 deaths, 

Red River              716 cases, 3          26 deaths, 

Sabine                2,127 cases, 23        45 deaths,     

Webster              3,106 cases, 32        74 deaths, 1 

----  

Statewide        343,583 cases           8,152 deaths

Increase              3,868                        67

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

