Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana (LDH Region 7) confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 1/27:
increase increase
Bienville 1,347 cases, 6 62 deaths,
Bossier 10,072 cases, 56 219 deaths,
Caddo 21,719 cases, 141 585 deaths, 1
Claiborne 1,196 cases, 12 41 deaths,
DeSoto 2,101 cases, 20 50 deaths,
Lincoln 3,087 cases, 4 81 deaths, 1
Natchitoches 2,827 cases, 2 68 deaths,
Red River 716 cases, 3 26 deaths,
Sabine 2,127 cases, 23 45 deaths,
Webster 3,106 cases, 32 74 deaths, 1
----
Statewide 343,583 cases 8,152 deaths
Increase 3,868 67
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)