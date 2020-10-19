COVID-19

The Pandemic: By the Numbers

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 10/19:

                                              increase            increase

Bienville                 563 cases,               33 deaths, 

Bossier                3,909 cases, 15         116 deaths, 1  

Caddo                  9,670 cases, 21         387 deaths, 2    

Claiborne                586 cases,               24 deaths, 

DeSoto                    991 cases, 4            35 deaths,    

Lincoln                 1,602 cases,               48 deaths,   

Natchitoches        1,381 cases, 4            26 deaths,   

Red River                401 cases,               24 deaths,  

Sabine                     945 cases, 2            14 deaths,     

Webster                1,418 cases, 1            37 deaths,    

Statewide          175,982 cases            5,566 deaths

Increase                   202                         16

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

