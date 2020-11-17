COVID-19

The Pandemic: By the Numbers

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 11/17:

                                              increase            increase

Bienville                 681 cases,              35 deaths, 

Bossier                5,111 cases, 101       136 deaths, 2   

Caddo                11,593 cases, 235       417 deaths,     

Claiborne               669 cases, 10          28 deaths, 

DeSoto                1,142 cases, 20          35 deaths,    

Lincoln                1,965 cases, 23          53 deaths,     

Natchitoches       1,793 cases, 66          37 deaths,  

Red River               540 cases, 3            25 deaths, 

Sabine                 1,151 cases, 11          18 deaths,    

Webster               1,653 cases, 21          46 deaths, 1   

Statewide         199,659 cases           5,916 deaths

Increase               2,592                         17

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

