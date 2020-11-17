Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 11/17:
Bienville 681 cases, 35 deaths,
Bossier 5,111 cases, 101 136 deaths, 2
Caddo 11,593 cases, 235 417 deaths,
Claiborne 669 cases, 10 28 deaths,
DeSoto 1,142 cases, 20 35 deaths,
Lincoln 1,965 cases, 23 53 deaths,
Natchitoches 1,793 cases, 66 37 deaths,
Red River 540 cases, 3 25 deaths,
Sabine 1,151 cases, 11 18 deaths,
Webster 1,653 cases, 21 46 deaths, 1
Statewide 199,659 cases 5,916 deaths
Increase 2,592 17
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)